VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many agencies from Volusia and Flagler counties gathered at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office training facility to learn about exactly what went wrong during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieru gave presentation on Parkland investigation findings

He said there were lapses in response before, during, after shooting

Also said school districts need to look at how to harden their schools

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood invited Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who is also the Chair of the state investigative commission on the shooting, to give a presentation on their findings.

“I want them to see what a systematic, cataclysmic failure was done,” Chitwood said. "That there wasn't a lot they could have done in the first minute and 34 seconds, but there was a hell of a lot they could have done differently after that had occurred."

During his presentation, Gualtieri made it clear that there were clear lapses in response before, during, and after the shooting. While it’s too late to fix that now, he wants people to learn from that tragic situation and make changes before it is too late.

“If we keep doing things the way we have been doing them, expecting different results, that is unrealistic. So we want people to understand what needs to be done differently to drive a different outcome,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW: Pinellas Co. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chair of of the MSD Public Safety Comittee addresses @VolusiaSheriff office about the Parkland shooting. He says “What are we doing differently today?” @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ESZvpKJ5eK — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) March 22, 2019

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, in the long-term school districts need to look into how to harden their schools. However, in the short term, the focus needs to be on threat identification, communication, and reaction.

During the presentation he said that a ‘code red’ was not called at the school until 3 minutes and 41 seconds after the first shot. He said by that time, most of the victims were already shot or killed.

Gualtieri also has a serious problem with how the situation was handled on the law enforcement side, saying those with the Broward County Sheriff's Office did not enter the school as soon as they got there.

Instead, he said their investigation revealed several leaders stayed on the outside of the school while shots were still being fired. He wants those hearing this presentation to learn this is not what they should do.

"Ask yourself, what are we doing differently today?" Gualtieri said. "I can't live with dead kids, it's unacceptable."

For some attending the presentation, hearing all the details of what happened and watching video from inside the school, showing the students gunned down, was incredibly difficult.

"The worst part was the sequence how everything happened," said Maglis Maldonado, School Resource Officer at Deltona Middle School. "When we were looking at the first floor, the scenario how it happened, second floor there was a lockdown, third floor kids are in the hallway — the confusion."

She's using this as a situation to learn from.

"I took a lot of notes, and I typically meet with my security team, so we are going to try and put a couple of things in place," Maldonado said. "I got a lot of information that I want to pass on to make sure that my school is safe."

That’s something Sheriff Chitwood is hoping for as well.

“Hopefully these kids that were killed, their life is not in vain," he said. "Maybe something comes out of this that protects students for generations to come."