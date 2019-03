THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A Marion County man who shot up a VA clinic in The Villages three years ago has been sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.

Testimony: Man burst into VA clinic with AR-15, handgun in 2016

He aimed assault rifle at psychiatrist, court documents say

They said struggle ensued over AR-15, several rounds fired

U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore sentenced 63-year-old Stephen Cometa on Thursday, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida .

A federal jury convicted Cometa December 13, 2018.

According to court testimony, two years earlier to the day, Cometa went into the Department of Veterans Affairs' outpatient clinic in The Villages with a loaded AR-15, a concealed handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He then walked through the clinic to the psychiatrist's office, interrupted a session, and pointed a gun at the psychiatrist.

He then got into a fight with the clinician and VA police officers.

During the struggle, the assault rifle went off, shooting holes in the walls, ceiling, and furniture.

No one was killed.