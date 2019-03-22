NATIONWIDE -- Check your freezer for a popular dinner staple for many families!

Tyson Foods has issued a recall of its chicken strip products.

They were sold in 25 oz. plastic bags or 20 lb. cases.

If you have them in your freezer, throw them out.

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a news release Thursday that the recalled chicken strips are frozen and ready-to-eat.

They were produced on November 30th, 2018 and sold in 25 oz. plastic bags or 20 lb. cases.

These recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. There have not been any reports of illness or injury.

If you have them in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.