SANFORD, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy and a woman were shot during two separate shootings in Sanford Thursday night.

Boy shot playing basketball on Hays Drive

Woman shot at Citgo gas station on Celery Ave.

The teen was reportedly shot in the hip on Hays Drive while playing basketball outside a home.

According to Sanford Police, a driver of a vehicle started arguing with another person walking on the street — that’s when shots were fired and the boy was struck.

He was taken to an area hospital by a neighbor and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Another shooting happened at a Citgo gas station on Celery Avenue, where a woman was shot.

She was transported to a nearby hospital under a trauma alert. No word yet on her condition.