SANFORD, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy and a woman were shot during two separate shootings in Sanford Thursday night.
- Boy shot playing basketball on Hays Drive
- Woman shot at Citgo gas station on Celery Ave.
- More Seminole County coverage
The teen was reportedly shot in the hip on Hays Drive while playing basketball outside a home.
According to Sanford Police, a driver of a vehicle started arguing with another person walking on the street — that’s when shots were fired and the boy was struck.
He was taken to an area hospital by a neighbor and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Another shooting happened at a Citgo gas station on Celery Avenue, where a woman was shot.
She was transported to a nearby hospital under a trauma alert. No word yet on her condition.