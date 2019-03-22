PARKLAND, Fla. — The Parkland community is grieving another loss: a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student who survived the mass shooting last year has taken her own life.

Sydney Aiello, 19, survived the February 14, 2018, shooting, which left 17 people dead.

Aiello's mother said Sydney felt survivor's guilt and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after being on campus the day of the shooting last year.

Aiello was close friends with one of the victims, Meadow Pollack. Her mother said Sydney struggled to attend college classes because she was afraid of being in a classroom. She was sad but never asked for help before she killed herself.

Her mother said she hopes Sydney's story can help save others.

"It breaks my heart that we've lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas," said Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter, Alaina, in the shooting.

Petty says people need to ask questions to someone who might be considering suicide.

"My advice to parents is to ask questions. Don't wait," Petty said.

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, president and CEO of the Children's Services Council of Broward County, says there are lots of community resources to get help, such as the 211 hotline and a new program called Eagles' Haven that's opening next month in Coral Springs.

"Parents have to be a little more aggressive when they see those signs and not just wait for the child to ask for help and maybe take them to those resources," Seltzer said.

Spectrum News does not typically cover suicides, but we wanted to highlight resources available for those who might need them.

If you need help, here are some resources you can go to: