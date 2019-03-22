LOUISVILLE, Ky.-Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) and NBA Hall of Famer and businessman Shaquille O'Neal are entering into a new partnership. O'Neal is joining the Company's Board of Directors and will invest in a number of restaurants in the Atlanta, Georgia area. O'Neal is also a new brand ambassador for the pizza chain.

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion and television analyst for TNT, is familiar with running restaurants. He currently owns a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta and previously owned 27 Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises. He is also the founder and owner of Big Chicken, a fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Shaquille's, a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his restaurant holdings, O'Neal is a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings NBA Franchise.

Chairman of the Papa John's Board of Directors, Jeff Smith says "We are thrilled to partner with Shaquille and welcome him to the Papa John’s Board. Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer. Shaquille has demonstrated great success through understanding the customer value proposition with product and brand differentiation. The Board and I are excited to work with Shaquille and look forward to the terrific possibilities to strengthen our position together.”

“I have truly enjoyed the high-quality Papa John’s product for years and am excited to be able to help Papa John’s raise their game to new heights,” said Mr. O’Neal. “This is a triple threat opportunity for me. I am excited to join the Board and to help lead from the top, while also investing in nine stores in my home town of Atlanta and being an ambassador for the brand. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and using my experience in business and community to build on the progress being made at Papa John’s. Papa John’s is building a better culture, and I want to be a part of improving the Company from the inside out.”

In addition to O'Neal, five new directors join the Company's Board of Directors in 2019. They are Jeff Smith, CEO of Starboard Value who also is Papa John’s new independent Chairman, Michael Dubin, CEO and Founder of Dollar Shave Club, Jocelyn Mangan, CEO and Founder of Him For Her and a former executive at Snagajob and OpenTable, and Anthony Sanfilippo, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Entertainment, as well as Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s.

