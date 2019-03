TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators have released the identity of the man murdered in his north Titusville home Thursday.

Titusville man found slain had helped others get sober

Christopher Johnston served in his church's food bank

His truck was stolen, crashed by driver in Ormond Beach

A vigil is planned to honor 63-year-old Christopher Johnston, who dedicated his life to help others get sober and live a clean life.

Brevard County Sheriff's investigators say Johnston was found dead just after 9 a.m. Thursday. They say he was killed during an early morning robbery attempt. His truck was taken.

After knocking on doors, developing leads, and putting out an arrest warrant, Ormond Beach Police spotted a pickup matching the description at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The driver sped away but crashed during the chase and was arrested.

Daniel Blair, 40, of Mims, is now accused of robbing Johnston and stealing his truck.

The relationship, if any, between Johnston and Blair is still unclear. Blair remains hospitalized in Volusia County but eventually will be extradited to Brevard to face murder charges.

Fellow St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church members say Johnston was a recovering addict who was dedicated to helping others get help, and even allowed some people to live with him. He brought a Narcotics Anonymous program to the campus and also served in the church food bank.

"He's been very effective in the work he's done," said Father Rob Goodridge, Johnston's pastor. "He has a lot of supporters, and a lot of people are clean today because of the work Chris has done."

A prayer vigil will be held at St. Gabriel's at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family and friends are expected to attend.