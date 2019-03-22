ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry, comfortable air has settled into Central Florida which will be paired with more sunshine again today.

Highs will run in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Under clear skies tonight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. A few spots north and west of I-4 will drop to the mid-40s. This will have you wanting the jacket on Saturday morning, but you won’t need it by the afternoon when readings return to the mid-to-upper 70s under full sunshine.

High pressure will govern our weather pattern through the weekend, helping to boost temperatures back above 80 by Sunday.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast at least until next Tuesday and Wednesday when a weak front approaches the state.

SURF FORECAST:

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will yield to a nice beach day today, but in the water we still have a high risk of rip currents. The setup will be poor to fair for surfing. Nearshore wave heights will be around 3 to 4 feet. Boaters venturing offshore in small craft are urged to use caution with seas between 4 to 6 feet.

