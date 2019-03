WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election wrapped up Friday afternoon, the Justice Department says.

The long-awaited conclusion to the investigation was thought to be coming soon, as attorneys working on the case had recently left the probe.

Mueller has delivered his report to Attorney General William Barr, DOJ said, who will review it.

The confidential report likely includes Mueller’s findings, recommendations moving forward including and up to indictments and prosecution.

Barr said Friday that he may send a summary of his findings to Congress by this weekend. He has not expiclity committed to issuing Mueller's final report unchanged. That means it's possible that the entire, unedited report might not be made public.

READ THE LETTER AG Barr sent to the leadership of the House and Senate Judiciary Committee:

Just last month, the Senate confirmed Barr at attorney general . He is politically conservative and once referred to the role of attorney general as "the president's lawyer."

Democrats have expressed concern that he won't be impartial in his review of the Mueller findings, though he said, "I'm not going to do anything that I think is wrong."

For almost two years, Mueller, a former FBI director, has helmed an investigation into whether there was Russian interference in the 2016 election that sent President Donald Trump to the White House and whether there was any collusion between any of Trump's associates.

Trump has maintained his innocence, saying there has been "no collusion." He's frequently attacked the probe by calling it a "witch hunt."

On Friday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted this statement:

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel's report.

Trump is hosting Caribbean leaders at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach this weekend.

Democrats immediately called for the entire report be made public, with underlying documents and findings turned over to Congress.

There are ways in which details of Mueller report could be made public, such as through lawsuits, subpoenas, or acts of Congress, but each route could itself face messy legal challenges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement Friday:

Pelosi/Schumer: It is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress. Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any 'sneak preview' of Special Counsel Mueller's findings

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commented on the end of the investigation, but did not say whether he supported Schumer's and Pelosi's call for the report to be made public.

.@senatemajldr: "I welcome the announcement that the Special Counsel has finally completed his investigation into Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections. Many Republicans have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests."

So far, almost three dozen people are facing felony charges, including six members of Trump's inner circle. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last year pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the U.S. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos have admitted to lying to federal agents.

In February 2018, the special counsel's office charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities with interfering in U.S. elections.

Most recently, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to lying to Congress about his work on a Moscow Trump Tower deal.

Mueller is not recommending any more indictments in the Russia probe, the Associated Press reported.

Reactions from Florida lawmakers

As representatives, we took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. To defend the rule of law. To stand against corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power. The #MuellerReport is part of that work. I look forward to reviewing its findings. https://t.co/6DCmb3mojE — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) March 22, 2019

Today, Special Counsel Mueller has finally wrapped up his nearly 2-year judicial inquisition. I call on the @TheJusticeDept to promptly make the full version of the report available to Congress and the American People for their own review. pic.twitter.com/n6s4PllRca — @RepRossSpano (@RepRossSpano) March 22, 2019

