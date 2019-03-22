FLORIDA — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Lee County. 

  • Brodi Zuniga, 2, missing out of Lee County
  • Zuniga believed to be with Sergio Zuniga, 36
  • Anyone with info to call sheriff's office at 239-477-100

Florida law enforcement believe 2-year-old Brodi Zuniga may be with 36-year-old Sergio Zuniga. 

The boy was last seen in the area of the 10,000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs.  He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweat pants, and white socks with blue tips. 

Authorities said the white-hispanic child has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite. 

Sergio, who is also a white-hispanic male, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. 

Authorities said the pair may be traveling in a 2005, dark blue, Nissan Altima with a Florida tag number LBNV79.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911. 