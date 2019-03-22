FLORIDA — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Lee County.
- Brodi Zuniga, 2, missing out of Lee County
- Zuniga believed to be with Sergio Zuniga, 36
- Anyone with info to call sheriff's office at 239-477-100
Florida law enforcement believe 2-year-old Brodi Zuniga may be with 36-year-old Sergio Zuniga.
The boy was last seen in the area of the 10,000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweat pants, and white socks with blue tips.
Authorities said the white-hispanic child has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite.
Sergio, who is also a white-hispanic male, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
Authorities said the pair may be traveling in a 2005, dark blue, Nissan Altima with a Florida tag number LBNV79.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.