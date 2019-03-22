A new seven-year agreement has been reached between the Alcoa plant in Massena and the New York Power Authority.

That means the aluminum smelting plant in the North Country will continue to get low-cost hydroelectric power and retain more than 600 jobs.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo worked out the electricity deal over the last few days.

"Manufactured the aluminum for Apollo 11, literally to launch into space,” Cuomo said in Massena on Thursday. “That's what you did. And no other state has the special asset that we have."

The deal is a sigh of relief for the community. Back in 2015, Alcoa came close to closing.

Built in 1902, it is among the biggest private employers in the area. It is the longest running aluminum manufacturing plant in the Western hemisphere.