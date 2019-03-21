ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new internet challenge highlights the often weird and strange stories that come out of Florida.

In challenge that's gone viral on Twitter, users are encouraged to find their own Florida Man stories.

Here's how it works. Google "Florida man" followed by your birthday. For example, if your birthday is today, you would search "Florida man March 21" to see what headlines appear.

The results are, of course, hilarious.

From the above example, we get "Florida men, one dressed in bull onesie, attempt to burn down house with Ragu sauce."

Spectrum News has posted some Florida Man stories in recent months. They include:

And that's just to name a few.

So what's your Florida Man story?