NATIONWIDE -- Your love of Marvel movies could land you $1,000.

Website wants to pay someone to binge-watch all the MCU movies

Chosen applicant would receive $1,000 and Marvel swag pack

All 20 movies would have to be watched back-to-back

CableTV.com is offering to pay someone to bringe-watch all 20 previously-released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. That's over 40 hours of movie-watching.

So what's the catch? Well, the willing fan would have to watch all the movies back-to-back in a two-day span.

The watchlist is broken down into phases:

Phase 1 includes Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers.

Phase 2 includes Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man.

Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp round out Phase 3.

Marvel films made outside the MCU like Deadpool, X-Men and Ghost Rider are not included in the list.

According to the job posting, the company is looking for someone with "superhuman focus and endurance to get through the films." It also wants someone willing to live-tweet their MCU marathon experience.

If that sounds like you, fill out the application on the company's website.

In addition to the $1,000, the chosen applicant will be given a Marvel swag pack that includes three MCU Blu-Ray box sets, a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, a $100 Grubhub gift card and Marvel gear.

The next MCU film to hit theaters will be Avengers: Endgame on April 26.