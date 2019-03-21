CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Uptown Charlotte is under rapid redevelopment.

Charlotte center city is the fifth busiest business district in the country

Nearly 7 million square feet and $1.7 billion worth of office space is planned or under construction

Officials say business connectivity is a big driver

In all, nearly 7 million square feet and $1.7 billion worth of office space is planned or under construction in the heart of the Queen City, according to Charlotte Center City Partners 2019 State of the Center City report.

“The business connectivity downtown is a big driver,” Crescent Communities CEO Todd Mansfield said. “This is also the dead center of the residential region. So if you have employees here they can get in from the south, the north, the east, the west. It’s very well situated from a transport standpoint.”

Charlotte center city is the fifth busiest business district in the country, according to Charlotte Center City Partners.