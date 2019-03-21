WASHINGTON — As the border battle continues, the Pentagon released a lengthy list of military construction projects that could be on the chopping block to fund the President's border wall.

Tyndall Air Force Base could lose $17 million for fire crash station

Facility has dealt with natural disasters, other challenges

Final decisions on which projects would be cut hasn't been made

Based on the Pentagon's rules, construction projects at 20 of Florida's 21 military bases could be spared from budget cuts. However, millions of dollars in funding at Tyndall Air Force Base could be in jeopardy.

"The construction projects that are planned for Florida are relatively important to the state," said Travis Sharp, a research fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments in Washington D.C.

Tyndall Air Force Base may lose $17 million for a fire crash station because the award date is after September 2019.

"The repairs at Tyndall Air Force Base are part of bringing the base back to speed after all the natural disasters and other challenges the facility has faced in recent times," Sharp explained.

Sharp, an expert in Defense budget studies said projects like the one identified at Tyndall often have an indirect impact on military readiness.

"At any military facility, including Tyndall Air Force Base, troops are involved in ongoing, realistic training in order to prepare themselves, their military functions. Often times that training is really dangerous," he said.

"If you don't have fire and rescue facilities in place, fully operational in order to respond in those contingencies, there's always the possibility that those service members could be injured or could even potentially die because those facilities weren't available and up to speed."

More than $830 million in Florida military construction projects initially appeared on the list of potential cuts, and while many of their award dates are set before the Pentagon's cutoff date of September 2019, experts believe they still could be at risk.

"Any project that has been delayed or is experiencing any kind of problems is vulnerable to be potentially being cut so the administration can try to generate the funds it wants for the border wall," Sharp said.

A final decision on which projects may be cut for the wall has yet to be released. Ultimately some believe that facilities overseas will have the most to lose.

"The logic there would be there are no Senators or members of Congress who are going to advocate for overseas bases as enthusiastically as they would advocate for bases located back with their constituents," Sharp said.

The Pentagon's list comes as Congress is preparing to take another step to stop the President's emergency declaration — a vote in the House to override the President’s veto is set for next week.