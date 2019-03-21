ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning clouds will give way to sunshine as westerly winds take over and transport in dry, comfortable air. Highs will peak in the mid-70s Thursday.
- Lows overnight in the low to mid-50s
- Thursday high temps at 76 degrees
Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall to slightly cooler levels around 50 degrees. A few spots north and west of I-4 will find lows in the 40s. This will have you wanting the jacket on Friday morning, but you won’t need it by the afternoon when readings return to the mid-70s.
High pressure will govern our weather pattern through the weekend, helping to boost temperatures back to 80 or just above both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will stay out of the forecast at least until next Tuesday and Wednesday when a weak front approaches the state.
