OCALA, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in a stable on a Marion County horse farm early Thursday, and detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found at Classic Mile Park Training Center at 13750 West Highway 40 by an employee checking on horses just after midnight.

Detectives, forensic technicians, and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

That area near Ocala is known for its thoroughbred and quarter horse facilities.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Det. Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546.