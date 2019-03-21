NATIONWIDE — Did you buy Powerball tickets for Wednesday night's drawing? — Well, we have good news and bad news.

The bad news — you aren't waking up a half-billionaire. The good news — you still have a chance to win the Powerball!

Saturday's Powerball drawing is now up to $625 million, the eighth largest jackpot in the game's history, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 24 times since a winning ticket was sold in New York for the December 26 drawing.

If you buy more tickets for Saturday's drawing, may the odds be ever in your favor!