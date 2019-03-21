The New York Times reports Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects new law banning the sale of military style semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines to be in effect by April 11 — the next session of Parliament.

The Times notes Ardern would face little pushback, particularly as her announcement comes following last Friday’s attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

The Times says prior to April 11, beginning Thursday afternoon, there would be a difference in regulations, altering the licensing rules for the soon-to-be banned weapons.

"[Purchasers] would require an E Class gun license, which is already much harder to obtain, and the prime minister said would now be impossible to get," the publication wrote.