COCOA, Fla. — A tanker truck crashed and spilled 7,200 gallons of biodiesel on southbound Interstate 95 on Thursday morning, backing up traffic for two hours.

The crash happened near mile marker 197, which is north of the Fiske Boulevard exit, at about 10 a.m.

The driver of the tanker truck became distracted and lost control, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said.

About 7,200 gallons of the fuel spilled onto the roadway, firefighters said. Montes said the biodiesel, derived from discarded grease from restaurants and other sources, is not explosive, but it can be flammable.

"The driver received minor injuries," Montes said in a news release. "Crews were immediately called to clean up and traffic southbound is being diverted at (State Road) 520.

No other vehicles were involved.

Montes said troopers were "on scene and hope to be able to reopen the inside lane of southbound I-95 within the hour," or about noon.