ORLANDO, Fla. — Let's face it — car maintenance is usually second nature, but some things under the hood don't like the Florida heat as much as we do.

Check your car battery, because it could get fried in Florida

Salt could collect under your car if you frequent the beach

Have a tip to making life easier in Central Florida? Let us know!

Here's one tip you should keep in mind:

"Get your batteries checked. It gets hotter here, and that'll fry up batteries down here in the hot weather," said Travis Gillis, owner of Gillis Automotive in Winter Park.

Gillis says batteries can last three to four years unless it's really hot.

"I mean, it's just hot underneath the hoods, it's hot outside, so … it'll short out batteries real quick," he added.

Here's another tip, and maybe something you didn't even think about:

Up north, you always have to worry about the salt getting gunked up on your car after a snow storm — and underneath, too. Here in Florida, you actually have to worry about something similar.

"If you're going to go to the beach a lot... You have the tides coming up, and they leave the tidal pools out, and you generally drive through them," Gillis said. "What I like to do when I go to the beach, I'll stop at a car wash or something... They'll have the underbody spray... just run it right through the car wash."

The salt, sometimes, can do a number on a car.

"It'll rust bolts, it'll make it harder to remove things. Exhaust is one thing on the car that'll rust quicker than anything on a car," Gillis said.