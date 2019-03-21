It's been a long time since the days of Blockbuster Video. With just one of the chain's stores remaining in the entire country, it may seem like video stores are a thing of the past.

But Family Video has become the largest movie and game rental chain in the nation, operating more than 700 stores, including locations in Clay, Auburn, Rome and Elmira.

#Blockbuster may be closing its doors, but @FamilyVideo in Clay is still thriving! It’s filled with all of the movies and video games you can imagine — from the classics to the newest releases! I felt the nostalgia kicking in this morning as I browsed the aisles!😊 @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/v9PgSD4cic — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) March 21, 2019

Adam Chase, the Clay location’s district manager, says the great deals and vast movie selection keeps them alive. They have everything from the classics to the newest releases that you can't find online.

He also says the employee-customer experience keeps people coming back for more.

"We have regulars; we know you by name and we know what kind of movies you like. It's fun,” Chase said. “We just talk about movies, what was good, why that movie won that award. It's a good experience.”

Family Video also recently added a new product to their shelf: CBD oil. Chase says it has been attracting people of all ages.