It's been a long time since the days of Blockbuster Video. With just one of the chain's stores remaining in the entire country, it may seem like video stores are a thing of the past.
But Family Video has become the largest movie and game rental chain in the nation, operating more than 700 stores, including locations in Clay, Auburn, Rome and Elmira.
He also says the employee-customer experience keeps people coming back for more.
"We have regulars; we know you by name and we know what kind of movies you like. It's fun,” Chase said. “We just talk about movies, what was good, why that movie won that award. It's a good experience.”
Family Video also recently added a new product to their shelf: CBD oil. Chase says it has been attracting people of all ages.