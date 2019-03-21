TAMPA, Fla. — A former friend and associate of O.J. Simpson is about to release a new documentary called "Who Killed Nicole."

Norman Pardo has 70 hours of never before seen footage

He is about to release documentary called "Who Killed Nicole"

Some footage will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tampa

Norman Pardo is a Bay Area resident and will show what he says is never before seen footage this weekend at the Gasparilla Film Festival in Tampa.

Pardo worked with O.J. after Simpson's acquittal in 1995. During that time, he pieced together details about the death of Nicole Brown Simpson.

It all lead to his new film.

"I never really meant to make a documentary," Pardo explained. "I was filming O.J. He would tell me a little of this and a little of that. The more I kept him out there, his friends would tell me things. And the more people would call me."

Pardo says he has 70 hours of footage that's never been seen before. He's agreeing to show some of it for the first time in Tampa this weekend.

"I think it's going to be pretty intense, to say the least," said Donn Scott, Jr., who is helping to promote the film. "Some of the footage is pretty raw."

Of course, Pardo doesn't want to give away what his conclusion about the murder is until the movie is shown in full.

However, he says he is confident in his work and that of investigators he worked with to tell the untold story of "Who Killed Nicole."

"We had to be thorough. We had to go through every person. O.J. The Kardashians. You name it, we investigated it," Pardo said.

He is hoping to show the full film once it's picked up by a distributor.

Pardo will show the new footage from his film Saturday at 7 p.m. at Zydeco Brew Works in Ybor City. He will also take questions from the audience.