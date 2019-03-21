MIAMI, Fla. — Miami is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, but in the heart of it, you can escape the hustle and bustle to a place of tranquility.
Here’s what you need to know about the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens before you visit:
- The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, once known as the Villa Vizcaya, was once the summer home of prominent Miami resident James Deering.
- Now the home is open to the public as a museum where they can tour the many rooms of the home, as well as the expansive grounds that sit right along the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay.
- You'll find a host of eccentricities in the home, from the many statues, to the "secret" garden, to the different faces carved into the many walls around the gardens.
- The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens are open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Tuesdays.
- For more information, you can head to their website.
To learn more, watch the video above.