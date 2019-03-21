MIAMI, Fla. — Miami is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, but in the heart of it, you can escape the hustle and bustle to a place of tranquility.

Here’s what you need to know about the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens before you visit:

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, once known as the Villa Vizcaya, was once the summer home of prominent Miami resident James Deering. Now the home is open to the public as a museum where they can tour the many rooms of the home, as well as the expansive grounds that sit right along the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay. You'll find a host of eccentricities in the home, from the many statues, to the "secret" garden, to the different faces carved into the many walls around the gardens. The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens are open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Tuesdays. For more information, you can head to their website .

