ORLANDO, Fla. — A former emergency medical technician faces as much as 20 years in federal prison in a child-pornography case, federal prosecutors announced this week.

Bryan Matthew Cooney of Casselberry pleaded guilty to having child porn

Cooney admitted to viewing and saving child porn for several years

Agents found images of sadistic attacks on kids in Dropbox account

Federal prosecutors described Bryan Matthew Cooney, 30, of Casselberry as a former EMT but did not disclose the name of his former employer. State records show his EMT license was originally issued on June 8, 2011 and expired on December 1, 2018.

He is being prosecuted in Orlando by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Cooney, who is being held without bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Cooney in September chatted with an FBI undercover agent on social media about sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl, records allege. Cooney claimed the child was his daughter.

During the chats, Cooney shared clothed images of the girl and said he had sexually abused her and sexually explicit images of her. In reality, the girl was the daughter of his friend, and he yanked her photos off his friend's Facebook page, prosecutors said.

Cooney had hoped to use those photos to trade with others on social media to get child porn, they said.

FBI agents with a search warrant went to his home on October 30, 2018.

Cooney admitted he had chatted with the undercover officer about sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl. Agents found hundreds of videos and numerous images of child pornography in his Dropbox account, agents said.