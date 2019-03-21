BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is now in custody -- following a police pursuit -- in connection to a suspicious Titusville death Thursday morning, where the body of a man was found inside a home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Blair, 40, arrested in Ormond Beach in connection to death

Blair was pursued by police, later arrested after crashing into pole

Daniel Blair, 40, of Mims, is facing felony murder, burglary, and robbery charges after he was taken into custody by Ormond Beach Police with assistance the U.S. Marshall's Task Force.

Deputies received a call just after 9 a.m. about a dead man at a residence on Kirby Drive, just north of Titusville. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the body of a man inside the home.

BREAKING: 40 yr old Daniel Blair of Mims tracked down by @ORMONDBEACHPD & US Marshals, arrested for Kirby Dr murder/robbery in #Titusville. Blair stole pickup, crashed in Ormond Beach during chase. Investigation continues. Victim name not out yet. @MyNews13 @BrevardSheriff pic.twitter.com/PxRpuenNO1 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) March 21, 2019

According to investigators, Blair allegedly broke into the man's home and attempted to rob him. The man inside the home was ultimately killed.

Following the alleged murder, detectives say they believe Blair told someone he killed the man and was leaving the area. Before leaving, he stole the man's pickup truck.

Around 5 p.m. in Ormond Beach, police spotted Blair in the stolen truck. Blair reportedly fled after officers tried to arrest him, but he soon after crashed the pickup into a power pole on A1A and was taken into custody by authorities.

HAPPENING NOW: Ormond Beach Police say a man wanted in connection to a homicide case crashed a truck into a power pole at SR A1A and Harvard. We have reporter @NicoleNews13 at the scene. Meanwhile, seek alternate routes:



(🚁: Sky 13) pic.twitter.com/DxVKf5OA06 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) March 21, 2019

Father Rob Goodridge of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church said the man killed, whose identity has not been released, was a friend and recovering addict.

Goodridge said he became concerned when Johnstone didn't show up this morning to volunteer at the church's food bank.

"He has been a magnificent specimen of what it is to be sober, and to give back to the community so others can get sober as well," Goodridge said.

The church gathered to celebrate the man's birthday just a few days ago.

#BREAKING: Ormond Beach Police confirm homicide suspect crashed into a power pole at A1A and Harvard. He’s not being taken to the hospital @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ImhLvQh3z2 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) March 21, 2019

Blair is currently in Ormond Beach Police custody and will be extradited to Brevard County. He also faces charges in Volusia County.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call the Brevard Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.