ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department officers are investigating home invasion and sexual battery at a Lake Eola Heights home early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal with OPD says the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Hillside Avenue in Orlando.

According to Bernal, a woman was raped. Currently, the suspect behind the burglary and rape is still unknown.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.