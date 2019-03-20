ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Board of Trustees will decide Thursday whether to extend Dr. Thad Seymour's term as interim president of the school.

Seymour was made temporary interim president of the school after the resignation of President Dale Whittaker last month.

Before that, Seymour was handling the UCF Downtown project, and was named the school's chief innovation officer.

Seymour's term as president was only supposed to be short-term because the state has to approve an official interim president.

However, the board of trustees says Seymour is providing much-needed stability since the UCF funding scandal that led to the resignation of several leaders, including President Whittaker.

The board is also expected to discuss the timing of a national search for a new president, a proposed settlement for Whittaker, and whether to revoke payments to former President John Hitt for work he was supposed to do for the school after retirement.

The full board will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Fairwinds Alumni Center. The full agenda for the meeting is available on the UCF website.

