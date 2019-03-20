ORLANDO, Fla. — Documents obtained by Spectrum News 13’s watchdog team show an Orange County teacher accused of molesting a child reportedly “tickled” several students in 2017.

The report includes a signed statement from Castle Creek Elementary School teacher Julio Soto, 49, in which he admitted to tickling students after they would pat him on the head. The Orange County school district simply told him to stop.

Earlier this month deputies arrested Soto on claims he lured a girl to his classroom and inappropriately touched her . Spectrum News 13 got a copy of Soto’s personnel and employee relations files.

According to three student witness statements after patting Soto on the head, he would then tickle them on the neck and side, with one student saying the tickling was all a joke.

Soto corroborated the student’s statements in his own writing, while making promises to not play with students in that manner again.

A directive from the school stopped short of disciplining Soto. Officials instead reminded him that physical touch is only appropriate if necessary for student safety.

Monique Bryant lives a few blocks from Castle Creek Elementary. Her children attend another nearby school in Avalon Park but has other relatives who attend Castle Creek.

“I was thinking of homeschooling my kids and when this popped up, it just made me want to do it even more,” Bryant said.

She says action against Soto should have been taken years ago.

“I’m wondering, with my kids going to the school next door … what is going to be the next process for them, and what (will they do) to do background checks on these teachers. It needs to be more stringent, and I think that is the protocol right now that needs to happen,” Bryant said.

Soto was granted a $75,000 bond last week and walked out of jail on Thursday. Soto is still employed with the school system and is currently on administrative leave but is not getting paid. Soto will also not be in the classroom while there is an internal investigation.