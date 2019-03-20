ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida's not big enough to have 2 airports with Orlando in the names. So says Orlando International Airport, which is suing Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.

GOAA accuses Melbourne's airport of trademark violation, false advertising

Not a new debate between the 2 airports

PREVIOUS STORY: Melbourne's Orlando's airports battle over name

MCO is accusing MLB of false and deceptive advertising.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority also says Melbourne did not license the airport's use of Orlando in its name. Thus, MLB is violating federal trademark infringement, common law trademark infringement, and common law unfair competition.

The lawsuit is not a new debate between the two airports.

GOAA has long wanted Orlando-Melbourne to drop the "Orlando" from its name, claiming the name causes confusion for passengers who may not be aware that Melbourne's airport is about 70 miles east of the City Beautiful.

The Melbourne Airport Authority has used Orlando in its airport marketing going as far back as 1999. When the dispute between the airports first arose in 2016, Melbourne Airport Authority members said GOAA was engaging in a blatant attempt to limit competition.

Officials with Orlando-Melbourne International Airport declined to comment on the latest lawsuit.

Melbourne is not the only airport that has had to deal with Orlando International's lawyers. Orlando-Sanford International Airport in Sanford has had to deal with the same problems in the past.