ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few gloomy days, brighter skies are set to return.

The unsettled pattern is about to break, enabling sunshine to return to the forecast in time for the official start of spring.

First, we have to contend with lingering clouds and showers giving way to gradually clearing skies.

Highs will bounce back to the upper 70s.

High pressure will build over the peninsula Wednesday evening, yielding to fewer clouds by daybreak.

Ample sun will be found by Thursday along with warmer temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

A pleasant stretch is slated to persist into the weekend with dry afternoons and warming temperatures, as 80s will return by Saturday and Sunday with rain not making an appearance again until the middle of next week.

Beach & Surf Forecast

While the rain chances will be dropping, it will still be hazardous at the beach with rough surf and an elevated risk of rip currents.

A small-craft advisory is in effect due to projected seas of 6 to 8 feet and 15 to 20 knot winds.

