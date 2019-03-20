ORLANDO, Fla. — A call to 911 is supposed to be used for emergencies, but in one day, Orlando-area agencies responded to three different calls that turned out to be fake.

Three false 911 calls made in one day in Orlando area

In one fake call, person alleged they killed their family

Man was trying to mislead authorities in the other 2 calls

Pedro Matos was a victim of one of those false calls.

“(It was) frightening because I never have seen so many cops at one time," Matos said.

On Monday, Elm Forrest Lane in Orlando was filled with police officers, SWAT, and snipers stationed across the street from Matos' home.

Matos was stunned to hear a message that Orlando Police played for him. It claimed that he had called 911 admitting to killing members of his family.

“The call had said Carlos Matos… you know I am Carlos Matos," he explained. "I am calling to let you know I have just killed my wife and kids, and holding my father hostage. “

Not only was Carlos’ father not a hostage, his children weren’t harmed either. His lone son who lives with him wasn’t even home.

Police are now investigating who made that call.

Earlier, two more 911 calls were made about gunshots fired in Southwest Orlando.

Deputies say those calls, unrelated to the first, were made by Kjuan Brown. They responded and found nothing.

The investigation led to Brown, who is a convicted felon, with several guns in his home including an AK-47 and AR-15 style assault rifles as well as drugs.

Both cases were results of misleading 911 calls.

“We want the public to know we are always going to respond to the best of our ability," Sgt. David Baker of the Orlando Police Department said. "No matter what the call is we are going to respond to the best of our ability to ensure the safety of the public.”

This investigation is ongoing.