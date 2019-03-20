ORLANDO, Fla. — The French bulldog may rule the dog house in Orlando and Tampa, but the Labrador retriever is still America's favorite good boy (or girl).

The lab once again takes the top spot in the American Kennel Club's Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2018 list, where the dog has been for 28 years running.

The annual list ranks a dog breed's popularity by the number of AKC registrations the group receives for the breed. So no, mixed breeds are not included on the AKC list.

Top 10 Most Popular Dogs in America:

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Golden Retriever French Bulldog Bulldog Beagle Poodle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer Yorkshire Terrier

French Bulldog Number 1 in Orlando, Tampa

Some of Florida's biggest metropolitan areas prefer the French Bulldog.

The Frenchie, which has been in the number four spot in the Most Popular Dogs list for the last couple of years, is the number one dog breed in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach, according to the AKC.

It's a popular breed in other metropolitan cities too, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City.

Still, the Frenchie is not the most popular breed in the state overall. That title still belongs to the Labrador retriever, followed by the German shepherd. The Frenchie is in the number three spot.

10 Most Popular Dog Breeds — Orlando:

French Bulldog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever German Shepherd Samoyed Rottweiler Bulldog Siberian Husky Maltese Yorkshire Terrier

10 Most Popular Dog Breeds — Tampa:

French Bulldog Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Bulldog Poodle Rottweiler Boxer Doberman Pinschers Yorkshire Terrier

10 Most Popular Dog Breeds — Florida: