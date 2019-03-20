ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — That's not how you spell Altamonte.
A new sign up along I-4 for Exit 92 omits the first "T" in Altamonte Springs, renaming the city "Alamonte Springs."
The Florida Dept. of Transportation says the sign will be corrected overnight Wednesday, and the contractor will be responsible for the cost.
It's certainly not the first time a misspelled sign has appear along I-4 during I-4 Ultimate, let alone a Florida road.
Last year a new sign in Orlando along I-4 misspelled Princeton Street, adding an extra "N."
In Clermont in 2015, a road sign advertised construction work on State Road 50 being completed in "Spirng" 2016.
And in 2013 there were two notable misspellings along I-95.
One road sign in Brevard County on I-95 spelled Port Canaveral as "Port Canavarel," to the amusement of residents.
In another instance, a new I-95 sign in Jacksonville misspelled Florida -- twice.