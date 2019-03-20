ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The names of the two most destructive hurricanes during the 2018 season have been retired.

Hurricane Michael strongest on record to hit Panhandle

Florence brought record flooding to the Carolinas in September

Both names removed from 2024 hurricane name list

The World Meteorological Organization has retired Hurricane Florence and Michael from the Storm Name Cycle.

Those names will be replaced with Francine and Milton.

This particular list comes up again in 2024.

Hurricane Michael was the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.

It barreled ashore on Oct. 10 with 155 mph winds.

Michael was the third most intense hurricane by pressure to make landfall in the U.S. behind the 1935 Labor Day and Hurricane Camille in 1969.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence brought record flooding to the Carolinas in September. It took several weeks for many rivers to fall below flood stage.