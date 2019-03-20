Hillside Family of Agencies' Varick residential treatment campus in Romulus will be closing its doors next year.

The agency announced Wednesday it has decided not to renew a 15-year lease. The site, which operates on the former Seneca Army Depot, serves 79 youth from across the state and provides individualized health and education services.

The organization said it is working on a transition plan to relocate services and 60 employees to other campuses over the next few months. Another 150 employees whose positions will not be relocated are being "supported in pursuing other positions within the agency or with other employers in the region," according to a statement.

Hillside plans to host on-site job fairs for employees.

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.