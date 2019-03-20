MIAMI, Fla. — Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who lost a close governor's race to Ron DeSantis in November, is planning what he calls a major announcement tonight in Miami.

Gillum to make announcement at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday

Ex-gubernatorial candidate working as CNN political pundit

He faces state ethics committee hearing in April

Gillum posted a tease on his Twitter page that said, in part, "The way democracy works is you have to have the fierce urgency of this moment."

The video doesn't give any specifics on what Gillum may announce.

According to Politico, the Democrat will launch a statewide voter registration campaign.

News of Gillum's announcement had political experts buzzing, because some thought he was going to launch a run for the White House.

But Politico reports that the goal of his registration drive is to help another candidate defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Gillum is currently working as a CNN political pundit and teaches a course at Harvard.

He will face a state ethics committee hearing in April. The ethics commission found probable cause that Gillum accepted illegal gifts and trips as Tallahassee mayor.

The announcement is expected at about 5 p.m. ET.