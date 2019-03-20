NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Ancient Spanish Monastery will transport to the historic days of Spain. Here’s what you need to know about this unique South Florida treasure before you visit:
- The Ancient Spanish Monastery is located in North Miami Beach and was once home to Cistercian Monks.
- The Monastery is the oldest building in the Western Hemisphere and was constructed in the year 1133 A.D.
- Tourists and visitors can walk the grounds of their lush botanical gardens and explore the inside of the monastery, which has Romanesque, gothic, and pre-gothic styles of architecture.
- The Ancient Spanish Monastery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
