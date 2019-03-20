NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Ancient Spanish Monastery will transport to the historic days of Spain. Here’s what you need to know about this unique South Florida treasure before you visit:

The Ancient Spanish Monastery is located in North Miami Beach and was once home to Cistercian Monks. The Monastery is the oldest building in the Western Hemisphere and was constructed in the year 1133 A.D. Tourists and visitors can walk the grounds of their lush botanical gardens and explore the inside of the monastery, which has Romanesque, gothic, and pre-gothic styles of architecture. The Ancient Spanish Monastery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, check out their website.

To learn more, watch the video above.