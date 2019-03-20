MAITLAND, Fla. -- The 2019 edition of the Florida Film Festival will feature 184 films, ranging from documentaries to a collection of shorts.

Florida Film Festival: April 12-21

More than 180 films will screen at this year's festival

Films include "Woman in Motion," "The Blair Witch Project" and 100+ shorts

The festival, now in its 28th year, will open April 12 with director Todd Thompson's Woman in Motion. The documentary, which was partially shot in Florida, details the roll actress and civil rights activist Nichelle Nichols played in helping NASA diversify its astronaut program. Nichols is best known for playing Uhura in the Star Trek television series.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Blair Witch Project, the festival will special 35mm screening of the horror film on April 14. Co-directors Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, along with members of the film's cast and crew, will be in attenced for a post-screening Q&A session. The Blair Witch Project, which was released in 1999, became the first Orlando-produced film to screen at the Sundance Film Festival.

Other notable films set to screen at the Florida Film Festival include All is True from director Kenneth Branagh; Them That Follow, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman; Her Smell, starring Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale); and Ode to Joy, starring Martin Freeman (Sherlock).

Marching Forward, a documentary about the how two Orlando marching bands crossed colors lines in the segregated South, is among the Florida features.

Monty Python's Life of Brian will close the festival on April 21.

This year's festival includes more films than ever before, with 41 countries represented. Of the 184 films set to screen, 87 of them come from women filmmakers.

"We are incredibly excited about our program this year," festival programming director Matthew Curtis said. "More films that ever will be making their Florida debut at the festival and we could not be more excited about introducing these talented filmmakers and presenting such an extraordinary and diverse group of films to our audience."

In addition to film's, the 10-day festival also includes a series of free film forums, event parties, and live music.

Films will screen at both the Enzian Theater in Maitland and Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20.