ENGLAND -- A UK family is looking for a part-time nanny who is willing to dress up as a Disney princess every day.

UK family seeking part-time nanny to dress up as Disney princess

The role would require singing, organizing Disney activities and more

Family to pay salary of $53,000, plus cost of costumes

The nanny would be for the family's 5-year-old twin girls who are "obsessed with Disney."

The chosen candidate would be required to dress as a different princess every month, including Cinderella, Belle, Anna, Rapunzel, Moana and Merida.

"We know this isn't a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition," read the job ad on childcare.co.uk.

In addition to pretending to be a Disney princess, the nanny would also have to pick up the twins from school, organize Disney-related activities, sing and cook dinner.

For their services, the family is offering the chosen candidate a salary of £40,000 or $53,000. The role comes with vacation and sick days. The family will also pay for the costumes.

"The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls," the ad read.