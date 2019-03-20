ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends are holding a funeral Wednesday for 58-year-old DeWayne Grimes, who was killed last week at Epcot.

Investigators also just released an incident report on the industrial accident.

Grimes had more than three decades of experience at Disney. It was just seven or eight months ago, his family says, he started working at Sunbelt Rentals.

"He actually said 'I'm a little old for this.' My dad was pushing 60 and he was doing the work of a younger guy, loading equipment, jumping off trucks. It took a little toll on him, but he got the swing of things," said his son David Grimes.

David Grimes said his father would deliver large, heavy equipment to and from places like Disney.

Last week, according to witnesses in the incident report, the older Grimes was trying to load a cherry picker onto the flat bed of a tow truck at backstage Epcot, behind the Morocco Pavilion.

One Disney cast member said it appeared he was struggling to get the equipment onto the flat bed, and noticed he did not have any safety equipment.

Then other witnesses said they saw him fly through the air and land on the ground.

"You know my dad had won multiple safety awards through Disney," said David Grimes. "He was the safest guy that you could find."

Investigators did find safety glasses at the scene.

Grimes' family told Spectrum News 13 they are not satisfied with this report and still have many questions.

In the meantime, his son is processing his loss.

"At that time you try to think about everything you had said to him prior, gather those memories, I mean it's tough," said David Grimes.

A funeral service is being held in Ocoee on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office state it is still investigating the accident.