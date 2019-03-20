WINTER PARK, Fla. — Almost a dozen vehicles were involved in two chain-reaction crashes near what's called the "Fairbanks curve" on Interstate 4 early Wednesday.

3 people transported in 2 early morning I-4 crashes

Crashes were near "Fairbanks curve," involved 11 vehicles

Safety features added after 2012's Tropical Storm Debby

The crashes happened in dark, wet weather conditions just before 4:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes.

Three people were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center , one with serious injuries, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Troopers determined that the first crash, which involved nine vehicles, began when a vehicle lost control and struck the center wall.

UPDATE: I-4 Westbound still CLOSED right now between Lee Rd and Fairbanks Ave due to wreck. Use US-17/92 or Edgewater Dr as potential alts. You can still enter I-4 Westbound from Fairbanks. Delays in area nearly back to Maitland Blvd #orlando #Traffic pic.twitter.com/fQsZFuvVLq — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) March 20, 2019

When the vehicle stopped, some traffic failed to slow down in time, initiating the chain-reaction crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a separate, second crash, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

A vehicle belonging to " I-4 Ultimate " contractor SGL Constructors was involved in one of the two crashes. The driver was neither ticketed nor hurt, SGL said.

The section of I-4 near the crashes is informally called the "Fairbanks curve" for the sharp curve over Fairbanks Avenue and the high number of crashes that tend to happen there, especially in rainy conditions.

In 2012, state transportation officials made changes to the curve after more than 40 crashes occurred over one weekend, when Tropical Storm Debby came through. The project included an asphalt overlay, grinding down the concrete, and adding striping and bright reflectors.

Those changes were intended to be a temporary fix until I-4 Ultimate work began, which will eventually widen that stretch of roadway and possibly even straightened.

Meanwhile, troopers were still working to gather more information from drivers and witnesses in Wednesday morning's crashes.