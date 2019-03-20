ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old man in Pine Hills was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Man, 19, shot to death in Pine Hills, deputies say

He was found in the 5000-block of Pine Chase Drive

Deputies say they responded to the 5000-block of Pine Chase Drive in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando around 7:35 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the man.

The Sheriff’s Office in a media release said any suspects involved are “outstanding.”

No further details are available yet, as deputies say they’re still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.