ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old man in Pine Hills was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
- Man, 19, shot to death in Pine Hills, deputies say
- He was found in the 5000-block of Pine Chase Drive
- More Orange County coverage
Deputies say they responded to the 5000-block of Pine Chase Drive in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando around 7:35 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not yet identified the man.
The Sheriff’s Office in a media release said any suspects involved are “outstanding.”
No further details are available yet, as deputies say they’re still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.