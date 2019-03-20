TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the most popular specialty dish at Sally O’Neal’s Pizza Hotline in South Tampa — the Chicken Artichoke Pizza.

Maybe it's the six different cheeses. Or maybe it’s the way they marinade their chicken for 12 to 25 hours? Or maybe it’s the way the crust bubbles because of the specific cooking temperatures.

Whatever it is, they’ve got it in this crowd favorite!

Chicken Artichoke Pizza

Ingredients:

1 - 12” pizza crust, fresh or store-bought

3 oz. ricotta cheese

3 oz. grated provolone, mozzarella cheese blended together

1/2 cup thinly sliced white onions

3 oz. cooked shredded chicken (preferably marinated 12 to 24 hours in butter, garlic and lemon juice)

3/4 cup marinated artichoke hearts quartered

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

2 tablespoons fresh garlic and olive oil

2 teaspoons herb mixture dried basil and oregano

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Place dough on baking sheet.

Top with ricotta as a base.

Sprinkle provolone, mozzarella cheese blend next.

Add white onions, chicken, artichokes, Feta and Romano cheeses.

Drizzle with garlic and oil and lightly sprinkle with herb mixture.

Cook for 12 minutes or until the crust is brown both on the top and underside of the pizza skin.