CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's known for its restaurants and university, but town leaders admit Chapel Hill isn't the best place to land a nine to five job.

Since the 2008 recession, the town has lost many office jobs

The town's latest focus in on the Glen-Lennox Shopping Center along Highway 54

The town council wants to offer the owner a multi-million dollar incentive to transform the area into a mixed-use development with office buildings

"For years we've been dependent on the university and UNC health care to provide the majority of our jobs and we need to diversify that opportunity, " said Economic Development Director Dwight Bassett.

"There would be a lot more job opportunities. It would reduce our out-commuting. People could live, work, play, and shop here," Bassett said.

"Most companies, if there's not a super strong office market, become more hesitant to build that office space," Bassett said.

Town leaders say they're open to offering incentives to other companies who are looking to relocate to Chapel Hill.