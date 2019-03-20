PALM COAST, Fla. — Being a firefighter naturally is a risky job, however, the most dangerous part of the job often goes overlooked.

According to the Palm Coast Fire Department , firefighters face a 9 percent higher rate of cancer diagnoses and 14 percent higher rate of cancer-related deaths compared to the general population in the United States.

"The risk today is the fire, the risk a year from now is what we took home from that fire," said Lt. Richard Cline.

Cline had been a firefighter for 16 years when he got shocking news in 2014.

“Five years ago we started a program here of complete physicals from head to toe, and they found a nodule on my thyroid," said Cline.

A surgeon determined it was thyroid cancer, likely caused by his job.

"The kind of cancer I had, when we get through in a fire, when we finish with a fire, we pull the hoods down around our neck, and we walk around outside," said Cline. "Well, that skin is very thin, and all your pores are open, because you're hot and sweaty and nasty, and the thyroid just sucks that stuff up, all the carcinogens and stuff."

The diagnosis sent shock waves through the Palm Coast Fire Department, causing them to rethink the way they deal with the hazardous chemical and materials they deal with at every fire.

"The material that is keeping us safe from heat and steam and flame is not keeping the chemicals out that cause cancer," said Deputy Chief Bradd Clark.

Now, they are working to minimize the time the firefighters are exposed to carcinogens.

"We can't not do the job, but we can try to reduce the harm by limiting the exposure to the cancer causing agents, which is to decontaminate the firefighter as soon as they come out, and then also get them back to the fire station and get them cleaned, get them through a shower, get them in a clean uniform and clean their bunker gear," Clark said.

They have bought a special washing machine to clean the bunker gear as thoroughly as possible.

"What we are doing now is putting them in an extractor tumbler washer, trying to get that reduced and putting the firefighter in a clean set after each fire," said Clark. "That’s a new initiative over the last five years."

They are also investing in more expensive hoods that the firefighters are able to switch out between calls.

"We also have a hood that we are putting on all of our firefighters now and it is a chemical resistant hood, it’s meant to stop chemical penetration from the environment down to the skin," said Clark.

The fire department is hoping that other stations around the state and the country take notice of what they are doing, and consider making changes themselves.

"If one person learns from some of the stuff we are trying to put out there, that’s one less person that is going to have to be treated for cancer," said Cline.

This August, Cline will reach the five-year mark of being cancer-free.