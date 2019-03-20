KISSIMMEE, Fla. — This entire month is dubbed March for Wheels, and Wednesday morning more than 20 community leaders dropped off meals to seniors in need.

Not only are people being fed, but the cause was also a call for volunteers.

About 200 elderly folks are on the waiting list, not just for Meals on Wheels but also to be a part of the Senior Dine-In Clubs around Osceola County .

Howard Dashnaw, 92, showed Spectrum News a very special picture of him posing with his beloved Beverly.

Beverly is the woman who gave him four children and kept him company for 68 years — his everything. However, she recently passed away.

One thing Dashnaw said he will miss is her homemade cooking, but now he’s being fed by different hands.



Osceola Council on Aging . Commissioner Cheryl Grieb pulled into his home and paid him a visit to deliver food on behalf of the

Dashnaw is one of more than 600 seniors fed by the Council.

“There are more people we could serve, but we need people to come out and volunteer, and we need people to give to the program,” Grieb said.

Not everyone can go to the Council or a Dine-In Club to have a good time and eat in. This is why Dashnaw is just grateful he has options, saying “the meals coming every day is a big help.”

Currently, there are five Senior Dine-In Clubs in Osceola, but the council hopes to expand and open more clubs in places like Intercession City.

Waitlists:

Meals on Wheels recipients: 300 seniors Waiting List (Meals on Wheels): 75 seniors

Dine In Club participants: 325 seniors Waiting List (Dine In Club): 125 seniors



Senior Dine-In Clubs: