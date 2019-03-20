VIRGINIA — Two people have died after a charter bus that departed from from Orlando overturned on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Charter bus overturns on I-95 in Virginia

Bus was traveling from Orlando to New York City

57 people on board; 2 people died

The Tao's Travel Inc. bus traveling from Florida to New York with 57 people aboard rolled when it ran off the left side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Prince George County about 5:22 a.m., said Virginia authorities in a statement.

One person died at the scene, while another person died a couple of hours later.

Bus driver Yui Man Chow of Staten Island, New York, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

It wasn't immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash, state police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said, but officials said fog prevented rescuers from using a helicopter to transport victims.

The bus departed from Orlando, Florida, and stopped in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to switch drivers, police said. It was headed to New York City when it crashed.