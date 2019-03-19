A group of Xerox employees are "re-badging," and being transferred to another company's workforce after it signed into a $1.3 billion shared services agreement with HCL Technologies.

Under the new contract, HCL will manage Xerox's global administrative and support functions.

The global technology company has been managing aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines since 2009.

“The evolution of our shared services represents our culture of continuous improvement and allows us to more efficiently address customer needs while delivering significant cost savings to reinvest in the business,” said Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox president and chief operations officer. “We selected HCL as our partner for this strategic initiative due to our successful track record together thus far and our shared values.”

Employees say they will continue to operate in Rochester.