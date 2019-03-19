FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged with soliciting prostitution in South Florida last month.

The Palm Beach State Attorney's Office confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that Kraft, along with 24 other men facing the same charges, has been offered a diversion program offered to first-time offenders.

To accept, they must admit they would have been found guilty, perform 100 hours of community service, attend a class and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts.

Police in Jupiter, Florida say the 77-year-old billionaire was caught on video paying for a sex act at Orchids of Asia, illicit massage parlor in the town, in late January. This was just before the Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Kraft has denied wrongdoing. He has been dating 39-year-old Ricki Noel Lander since 2012.

The charges against Kraft were part of a larger sting targeting illicit parlors from Orlando to South Florida.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since January 1994. The Patriots are six-time Super Bowl champions.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.